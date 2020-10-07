Minnesota communities, schools and their partners are invited to apply for funding on local projects that enhance transportation goals, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

More than $6.2 million is available in federal funding through the Transportation Alternatives program in Greater Minnesota (each region has a sub-targeted fund). This program offers a competitive grant for communities, schools and regional agencies to fund pedestrian and bicycle facilities, historic preservation, Safe Routes to School and more.

For the 2020-21 solicitation, applicants first submit a letter of intent to be considered. A regional representative will contact applicants to help review the project proposal and the steps necessary for delivering a funded project. Applicants will then submit a full grant application.

Projects selected for the Transportation Alternatives program must be implemented in 2025.

Grant solicitation timeline:

Oct. 30, 2020 – Deadline for applicants to submit letters of intent.

Jan. 8, 2021 – Deadline for applicants to submit full applications.

April 15, 2021 – Grant recipients announced.

For grant details see the Transportation Alternatives website at http://www.mndot.gov/ta/.

