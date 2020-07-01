Caden Butler Madoff of La Crescent, was recently named one of Minnesota Connections Academy’s (MNCA) Students of the Month in recognition of their achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.
Caden, a seventh grader at the statewide online school, was nominated by their teacher Ms. Balkus in recognition of the hard work and determination they showed in the virtual classroom.
As a Student of the Month, Caden will be profiled in the Minnesota Connections Academy newsletter and the school’s social media pages.
Caden enrolled in Minnesota Connections Academy in 2013 to have the flexibility and quality education that the school provided their oldest brother. According to Caden’s father Dan, the transition was easy.
“Caden adjusted quickly and MNCA provided a lot of learning coach support. The learning management system was also easy to understand,” he said.
Each month during the school year MNCA will recognize students in grades K through 12.
“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Melissa Gould, MNCA Principal. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they each deserve.”
Minnesota Connections Academy provides students statewide with a high-quality, personalized online education. The online school combines certified teachers, a proven curriculum, as well as technology tools, and community experiences—online and in person—to create a supportive environment for those who want an individualized approach to education.
The school is hosting free, in-person and online information sessions for interested families to learn more about virtual education and how teachers support the students.
During the information sessions, families will also have an opportunity to learn about the online public school’s curriculum and interact with school representatives and other parents. A complete schedule of events is available.
More information about Minnesota Connections Academy is available at www.MinnesotaConnectionsAcademy.com or call (800) 382-6010.
About Minnesota Connections Academy
Minnesota Connections Academy is a K-12 online public school that students across the state attend from home. The program combines state-certified teachers, high-quality curriculum, technology tools, an extensive selection of electives and clubs, and community experiences to create a supportive and successful learning environment for families looking for an individualized approach to education.
Minnesota Connections Academy is a state-approved charter school program with the Minnesota Transitions Charter School, and is accredited by the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement.
To learn more call 800-382-6010 or visit www.MinnesotaConnectionsAcademy.com.
