The 30th annual Twin Cities Antiquarian Book Fair will feature a presentation on the flying career and the books of St. Charles, Minn., aviator and author Arthur Donahue. Frederick Beseler, Houston, Minn., will share Donahue’s story of learning to fly in the 1930s under the guidance of famed Winona aviator Max Conrad, and his aerial combat service flying Spitfires with England’s Royal Air Force during the Battle of Britain -- 18 months before Pearl Harbor cause America’s entry into WW2.
Donahue became one of Winston Churchill’s “Few” when Churchill said, “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”
Donahue’s RAF service later included aerial combat against the invading Japanese army at Singapore, where he earned the RAF’s Distinguished Flying Cross.
Art Donahue was also an accomplished writer, producing two books about his combat flying experiences: “Tallyho! Yankee in a Spitfire” was published by Macmillan in 1941. His second book, “Last Flight from Singapore” was published posthumously by Macmillan — the manuscript was found in Donahue’s personal effects after he failed to return from a combat mission on September 11, 1942.
Frederick Beseler recently retired after 40 years as a writer and editor in the commercial air conditioning industry. He is a private pilot and has written numerous articles on aviation. Beseler is a past member of the board of directors of the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame.
The Twin Cities Antiquarian Book Fair is set for July 9-10 at St. Thomas University’s Schoenecker Arena in St. Paul, Minn. The fair features antiquarian and collectible book dealers from around the country. It opens at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 9. Beseler’s presentation “Message from Minnesota” begins at 5:30 p.m.
The fair is also open on Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about the Twin Cities Antiquarian Book Fair go to: twincitiesantiquarianbookfair.wordpress.com/about/.
