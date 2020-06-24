MiEnergy Cooperative awarded $30,000 in scholarships to 60 local high school students who exemplify commitment to their local community.
MiEnergy’s scholarship program reflects the core cooperative principle of commitment to community by recognizing high school seniors who demonstrate cooperative spirit through service to others.
The scholarships are funded through unclaimed capital credits that would otherwise be turned over the state.
A video of the award winners can be viewed on the cooperative’s website, MiEnergy.coop, and its social media pages.
This year’s 2020 MiEnergy Cooperative Community Service Scholarship local winners are as follows:
Caledonia: Vanessa Hawkins, child of Bob & Dawn Hawkins; and Georgina Steele, child of Tamiko Hubka-Steele.
Houston: Jennifer Albrecht, child of Laurie & Paul West.
LaCrescent-Hokah: Sidney Miller, child of Tammy & Rodney Miller; and Ryan Booth, child of David & Teri Booth.
Spring Grove: Amelia Solum, child of Mike & Deanna Solum.
MiEnergy Cooperative is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative and is the result of a merger between Hawkeye REC, of Cresco, Iowa and Tri-County Electric Cooperative, of Rushford, Minn. in 2017. It maintains 5,500 miles of power lines covering most of Fillmore, Houston and Winona counties in Minnesota and Chickasaw, Howard and Winneshiek counties in Iowa. The cooperative also serves small pockets bordering those counties. It provides electricity to more than 18,800 members in northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. MiEnergy is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.