By Garrett Waldenberger
4-H Federation Reporter
President: Cora Niebeling
Club Name(s): Houston County Sharp Shooters & Hearts and Hooves
Years in 4-H: 8 years
Favorite 4-H Memory: Spending time with Friends
Projects in 4-H: Dog, Horse, Goat, Photography and Shooting Sports
Goal for 4-H 2020-21 Year: to be a good Federation leader and further my leadership skills
Hobbies: Horseback riding, shooting, taking pictures & drawing pictures
Vice-President : Ashtyn Meyer
Club Name: Houston County Sharp Shooter
Years in 4-H: 8 years
Favorite 4-H Memory: Going to the State Shoot
Projects in 4-H: Goats, Chickens, Art, Photography, Gardening, Swine and Baking
Goal for 4-H 2020-21 Year: For the world to be better and know about 4-H
Hobbies: Basketball, softball, shooting, Netflix and hanging out with my friends
Secretary: Samantha Molling
Club Name: Independent
Years in 4-H: 8 years
Favorite 4-H Memory: when I first started the chicken project, I saw my brother showing his chickens and I said that I wanted to do that. I have done it ever since
Projects in 4-H: fine arts and crafts, photography, the chicken project. previously I have done more.
Goals for 4-H in 2020-2021 Year: keep up with my stuff and prepare my animals for fair.
Hobbies: fishing, knitting, drawing, photography.
Treasurer: Leo Privet
Club Name: Caledonia Rockets
Years in 4-H: 7 years
Favorite 4-H Memory: Showing at the 2019 Houston County Beef Show
Projects in 4-H: Hereford Steers
Goal for 4-H 2020-21 Year: Learning to be a leader and manage money
Hobbies: showing cattle
Reporter: Garrett Waldenberger
Club Name: Newhouse Norsemen
Years in 4-H: 9 years
Favorite 4-H Memory: Being a Rising Star in the 2019 MN State Fair Dairy Showcase with my sister and winning Reserve Champion with my team at this year’s 4-H Regional Dairy Project Bowl competition
Projects in 4-H: Dairy, Horticulture, Crafts, Home Environment, Electric, Shop, Wild Life Biology / Management, Shop, Cake Decorating, Forestry, Photography, Dairy Judging and Dairy Project Bowl
Goal for 4-H 2020-21 Year: Learn to be a leader and write about 4-H events
Hobbies: Football, trapping, hunting, shooting and showing dairy cows
