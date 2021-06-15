By Garrett Waldenberger

4-H Federation Reporter

President: Cora Niebeling

Club Name(s): Houston County Sharp Shooters & Hearts and Hooves

Years in 4-H: 8 years

Favorite 4-H Memory: Spending time with Friends

Projects in 4-H: Dog, Horse, Goat, Photography and Shooting Sports

Goal for 4-H 2020-21 Year: to be a good Federation leader and further my leadership skills

Hobbies: Horseback riding, shooting, taking pictures & drawing pictures

Vice-President : Ashtyn Meyer

Club Name: Houston County Sharp Shooter

Years in 4-H: 8 years

Favorite 4-H Memory: Going to the State Shoot

Projects in 4-H: Goats, Chickens, Art, Photography, Gardening, Swine and Baking

Goal for 4-H 2020-21 Year: For the world to be better and know about 4-H

Hobbies: Basketball, softball, shooting, Netflix and hanging out with my friends

Secretary: Samantha Molling

Club Name: Independent

Years in 4-H: 8 years

Favorite 4-H Memory: when I first started the chicken project, I saw my brother showing his chickens and I said that I wanted to do that. I have done it ever since 

Projects in 4-H: fine arts and crafts, photography, the chicken project. previously I have done more.

Goals for 4-H in 2020-2021 Year: keep up with my stuff and prepare my animals for fair.

Hobbies: fishing, knitting, drawing, photography.

Treasurer: Leo Privet

Club Name: Caledonia Rockets

Years in 4-H: 7 years

Favorite 4-H Memory: Showing at the 2019 Houston County Beef Show

Projects in 4-H: Hereford Steers

Goal for 4-H 2020-21 Year: Learning to be a leader and manage money

Hobbies: showing cattle

Reporter: Garrett Waldenberger

Club Name: Newhouse Norsemen

Years in 4-H: 9 years

Favorite 4-H Memory: Being a Rising Star in the 2019 MN State Fair Dairy Showcase with my sister and winning Reserve Champion with my team at this year’s 4-H Regional Dairy Project Bowl competition

Projects in 4-H: Dairy, Horticulture, Crafts, Home Environment, Electric, Shop, Wild Life Biology / Management, Shop, Cake Decorating, Forestry, Photography, Dairy Judging and Dairy Project Bowl

Goal for 4-H 2020-21 Year: Learn to be a leader and write about 4-H events

Hobbies: Football, trapping, hunting, shooting and showing dairy cows

Recommended for you

Load comments