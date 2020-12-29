Mediacom Communications announced today that on behalf of its employees, the company is contributing $100,000 to a network of community food banks to help families in need of food assistance.
The cash donations will be made directly to organizations connected to the Feeding America network including $10,000 contributions to both the Food Bank of Iowa and the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.
Iowa is the state with Mediacom’s largest number of employees and customers, and New York’s Hudson Valley is home to the company’s corporate offices.
“The COVID pandemic has put tremendous strain on our Nation, and so many American families are struggling to put food on the table in these difficult times,” said Mediacom Founder, Chairman and CEO, Rocco B. Commisso. “As a company, we are fortunate to serve 1,500 small and mid-sized cities and towns across 22 states. I know I speak for all of our employees when I say how important it is to help our friends and neighbors in these communities during their time of need.”
According to data from Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, 1 in 6 Americans face food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to its food bank contribution, Mediacom in recent months quadrupled company resources used to help low-income families with K-12 students receive home internet service.
The program, Connect2Compete, is available in all Mediacom service areas to provide low-cost internet access for virtual learning.
In addition, Mediacom recently signed onto the K-12 Bridge to Broadband initiative to help school districts close digital gaps among student families.
