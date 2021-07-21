The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded $95,000 to combat noxious weeds across Minnesota. Twenty projects are being funded though the 2021 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant.
The money, awarded to cities, counties, townships, conservation districts, and tribal nations, will be used to purchase equipment and supplies, conduct mapping and outreach activities, and hire private applicators to manage noxious weeds.
Houston County Environmental Services was awarded $5,000 for control of Japanese Hops along the Root River corridor in Houston County.
Noxious weeds are plants that have the potential or are known to be harmful to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock, or other property. There are currently 48 plants on Minnesota’s Noxious Weed List.
Grant projects were awarded up to $5,000 to be spent in one year to support local activity.
The MDA has awarded over $1 million since 2017 to local municipalities and tribal nations for projects that focus on noxious weeds throughout the state.
