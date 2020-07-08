Mayo Clinic Health System will reactivate optometry at the Caledonia clinic beginning July 6 while expanding clinical services one day.
Optometry services had been temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic since back in March. The clinic had reopened May 18.
Clinic hours will now extend into Friday starting the week of July 6. New hours will be 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday hours will be from 8 a.m. until noon.
“We are pleased to bring back this service to the Caledonia clinic and appreciate our patients and how they’ve graciously worked with us during this pandemic. We continue seeing our patients in person in the Caledonia clinic with numerous safety measures in place; including robust patient screening, universal masking, enhanced cleaning of patient care, staff and waiting spaces.” says Joannie Schmidt, Mayo Clinic Health System Caledonia clinic manager.
Mayo Clinic Health System reminds patients showing any sign of possible COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), please call first before presenting to a health care facility. If they meet testing criteria, patients will be directed to a testing site in La Crosse.
Please visit our Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 online resource site for contact information and the most up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 and what to do if you have symptoms, unrelated health care needs, or need to visit someone at the clinic or hospital. You can also view updates via Mayo Clinic Health System’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.