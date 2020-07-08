Mayo Clinic Health System will reactivate optometry at the Caledonia clinic beginning July 6 while expanding clinical services one day.

Optometry services had been temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic since back in March. The clinic had reopened May 18.

Clinic hours will now extend into Friday starting the week of July 6.  New hours will be 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.  Friday hours will be from 8 a.m. until noon. 

“We are pleased to bring back this service to the Caledonia clinic and appreciate our patients and how they’ve graciously worked with us during this pandemic. We continue seeing our patients in person in the Caledonia clinic with numerous safety measures in place; including robust patient screening, universal masking, enhanced cleaning of patient care, staff and waiting spaces.” says Joannie Schmidt, Mayo Clinic Health System Caledonia clinic manager.

Mayo Clinic Health System reminds patients showing any sign of possible COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), please call first before presenting to a health care facility. If they meet testing criteria, patients will be directed to a testing site in La Crosse.

Please visit our Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 online resource site for contact information and the most up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 and what to do if you have symptoms, unrelated health care needs, or need to visit someone at the clinic or hospital. You can also view updates via Mayo Clinic Health System’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.

Load comments