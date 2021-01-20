Mayo Clinic Health System will move its COVID-19 vaccination clinic location on Monday, Jan. 18. Beginning Jan. 18, COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered in Mayo Clinic Health System’s staff gymnasium at the corner of 11th and Ferry streets. Parking will be available in the lot north of the building. Enter the gymnasium from Ferry Street.
“The time is right for us to move to a larger location as we move forward with vaccinating those in phase 1a,” says Bradley Weber, operations administrator for Mayo Clinic Health System’s Southwest Wisconsin Region. “We are doing this so we can offer as many vaccinations as possible while physical distancing. This also allows us flexibility for when state and federal authorities approve vaccinations future phases including our patients and community members listed in phases 1b and 1c, and phase 2.”
Over the past few weeks, over 2,000 Mayo Clinic Health System staff members have received their first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines in hopes of defeating this pandemic.
In preparation for when vaccine is made more available to the general public, Mayo Clinic Health System is encouraging everyone to sign up for Mayo Clinic Health System’s patient portal, Patient Online Services. Mayo Clinic patients who are not enrolled in Patient Online Services can create an account at any time by visiting the Mayo Clinic Health System website and selecting “Create your account.”
A Mayo Clinic medical record number is needed to create a Patient Online Services account. If you aren’t currently a Mayo Clinic patient, you can call Mayo Clinic Customer Assistance at 1-877-858-0398 to establish a Mayo Clinic medical record number needed to create a Patient Online Services account.
“When our patients are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccination, they will be notified through Patient Online Services, our patient portal, or by letter,” adds Weber. “Patient Online Services can be used online or via mobile device through the Mayo Clinic app and will keep patients updated when they might be eligible for the vaccine. When notified, patients can self-schedule their vaccination appointment online any time that is convenient for them and also monitor other parts of their health care, as well.”
Patients who do not have a Patient Online Services account will receive a letter in the mail, potentially slowing their access to COVID-19 vaccines.
Medical staff had been receiving their vaccinations in the former Occupational Health Building.
Visit Mayo Clinic Health System’s COVID-19 resource site for contact information; the latest information about COVID-19; and what to do if you have symptoms, unrelated health care needs or wish to visit someone in the hospital. You also can view updates on Mayo Clinic Health System’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.
