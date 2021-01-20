Food insecurity can be detrimental to the health and well-being of all people. This is especially true for the communities’ most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayo Clinic Health System has donated $6,750 to food pantries across Southwest Wisconsin. Mayo Clinic Health System hopes that others will consider donating as well.
“Food security is a major component of well-being, and food insecurity has negative effects on health,” says Ben Dilger, M.D., a Family Medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska, Wisconsin. “This year, there’s a greater need for charitable giving to food pantries and other charitable organizations due to unemployment and underemployment, and that need will continue now and the months to come.”
Those receiving funds from this donation include:
· Neighbor for Neighbor Inc. (food pantry in Tomah, Wisconsin)
· Couleecap Inc. (food pantry in Sparta, Wisconsin)
· Onalaska/Holmen Emergency Food Basket and WAFER (La Crosse region)
· Couleecap Inc. (Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin)
· Semcac (Caledonia, Minnesota)
· Our Lady of Perpetual Help Mission/Thrift Store (food pantry in Arcadia, Wisconsin)
“With the hardships brought about by COVID, we absolutely could use the extra help. Demand is high, and I expect it will be for the foreseeable future,” says Ruth Krett, executive director, The Food Basket. “This donation couldn’t have come at a better time.”
