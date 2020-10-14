Mayo Clinic Health System is committed to providing a safe environment for patients and staff amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to large escalations of COVID cases within our community, Mayo Clinic Health System is implementing several changes to protect patients and staff starting Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Education: Students who are enrolled in schools that jointly work with Mayo to advance their education will not be allowed to continue on-campus educational activity at any Mayo Clinic Health System southwestern Wisconsin site for the next 14 days.
“We need to balance the safety of patients and staff with our continued role mentoring and educating future care providers,” says Eric Erickson, vice chair of administration, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. “By minimizing potential exposure to the virus, we’re confident this decision helps continue the good work our teams have done to keep our clinic and hospital campuses safe places to seek care.”
Visitor restrictions: Mayo Clinic Health System will follow a one visitor per patient policy. This includes both hospital and clinic visitors.
Patients upon arrival will be asked to choose one ‘designated visitor’ for the duration of their hospital or clinical visit. Designated visitors must wear a cloth face covering or face mask and will be screened at an entry point in order to enter any facility. Compassionate exceptions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, including births and end-of-life care.
“These are never easy decisions to make,” says Jason Fratzke, R.N., chief nursing officer, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. “However, this recent spike in numbers leaves us no choice right now. Our mission is to care for you and your family members. The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority.”
Staff: Students who are employed by Mayo Clinic Health System will be allowed to continue working on campus as long as they follow current employee protocols and continue self-monitoring guidelines.
“We are encouraging employees to avoid high risk situations or any location where the potential spread of the virus might occur. We ask our community members, young and old, to do the same this weekend and throughout this pandemic. We all need to look out for the health and safety of our fellow community members,” adds Erickson
Transmission and hospital admission rates will be closely monitored over the next two weeks and these decisions will be reevaluated after Oct. 6.
Please visit our Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 online resource site for contact information and the most up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 and what to do if you have symptoms, unrelated health care needs, or wish to visit someone in the hospital. You can also view updates on the Mayo Clinic Portal or via Mayo Clinic Health System’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.
