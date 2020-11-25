Submitted
In a time where feel-good stories are hard to come by, THIS is just what everyone needs to hear!
In just four days time, Good Times Restaurant (Caledonia, Minn.) has partnered with Trinity Lutheran Church Spring Grove and Houston County Public Health to gather donations for over 250 Thanksgiving meals for local families in need!
What started out as a disappointing week for many restaurant owners, has turned into a great opportunity for Good Times Restaurant owners Sarah Glasrud and Eric Lee to keep their business going while giving back to the community.
You can check out the Provide a Thanksgiving Meal for a Houston County Family/Individual Facebook event page for the exact timeline.
From Jessi Strinmoen: We blew through our goal of providing 75 meals for families in need. Then we blew through our goal of providing 150 meals. Then through 200. But the need is so great and the amazing Good Times Restaurant is confident they can keep up! We are currently working with Trinity Lutheran Church Spring Grove, Caledonia United Methodist Church, Houston County Public Health, Spring Grove Schools, and a few very connected individuals to serve those in need. So, we’re setting our sights on 250. Can you chip in?
$150 provides 10 meals.
$75 provides meals for a family of 5.
$30 provides meals for a family of 2.
$15 provides 1 meal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.