A well-known local stock car racer was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 76 near Houston on Sunday evening, Feb. 16.
Casey Daniel Knutson, 26, of Spring Grove and Caledonia was driving a 2001 Honda Accord southbound on the highway. Dan William Michealis, 69, of Winona was driving a 1995 Ford F-150 northbound when the two vehicles collided at about 6:45 p.m.
Michaelis was transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report. Neither driver wore a seat belt.
Hwy. 76 was shut down for about three hours after the crash happened. Traffic was rerouted around the scene. It reopened at 9:30 p.m.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Assisting on scene were the Houston County Sheriff’s Department, Spring Grove Police Department, Houston Fire and EMS and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Knutson was a 2012 graduate of Caledonia High School. He was a local fan favorite in stock car racing with his 12K racing car.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.