Vanessa Hawkins has earned yet another national award for her piano playing.
She is 2020 recipient of the National Guild of Piano Teachers regular high school diploma of music. Only 92 students in the nation earned the distinction in 2019, the most recent year that the results are available.
To achieve the honor, Vanessa performed from memory a 90-minute program of 10 pieces representing four stylistic periods of music.
The program also contained musicianship phases of 48 scales, chords, cadences and arpeggios as well as transposition and ear training.
The Guild guidelines require that the program be pre-approved by the Guild headquarters and that it consists of the organization’s highest level of difficulty.
Vanessa performed her program before an authorized Guild critique appointed by the Guild Headquarters in Austin, TX. The judge this year was Nancy Fairchild of Platville,WI.
In 2019, Vanessa earned the Guild’s Ten-Year National award and she was also a recipient of a personally engraved Paderewski Gold Medal.
The combination of last year’s honors, coupled with those of this year, entitle her to a scholarship from the Guild.
“I am particularly proud of Vanessa,” said her teacher, Rose Weichert of Caledonia. “The pandemic caused a halt to in-person lessons so Vanessa needed to work independently from early March until June to prepare her program.”
“She has the intelligence, drive and the motivation to set and accomplish her goals,” Weichert noted, “and she did just that.”
The recent Caledonia High School graduate will have her photo featured in the 2021 spring issue of Piano Guild Notes, a magazine published quarterly by the Guild.
Vanessa is the daughter of Bob and Dawn Hawkins, Caledonia. She will attend U of M, Duluth this fall with a major in physics and a minor in music.
