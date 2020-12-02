Local pianist Sybil Floyd will hold a virtual Christmas concert on Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. at Caledonia United Methodist Church

The concert will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page and also on local cable channel 202 (AcenTek). The concert will also be shown Dec. 20 at 2 p.m., Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. and Friday, Saturday, Sunday at 2 and 6 p.m.

