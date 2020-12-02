Local pianist Sybil Floyd will hold a virtual Christmas concert on Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. at Caledonia United Methodist Church
The concert will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page and also on local cable channel 202 (AcenTek). The concert will also be shown Dec. 20 at 2 p.m., Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. and Friday, Saturday, Sunday at 2 and 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.