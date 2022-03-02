The MAITC Foundation announced 10 recipients of its 2022 Agricultural Literacy Grants, designed to support educational efforts around ag literacy from kindergarten to high school across the state.

The grants of up to $500 each will help support agricultural literacy efforts that involve hands-on activities with bees, chickens, dairy, hydroponics, and more.

MAITC’s mission is to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education. For more information about the Outstanding Teacher Award and Ag Literacy Grants, visit the MAITC website.

2022 Ag Literacy Grants

Raising Chickens at School, Kristi Traxler, La Crescent High School, La Crescent

