The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs has announced the 2020 student research award recipients for the Kell Container Corporation Scholarship for Student-Faculty Collaborative Research and the James R. Larson and Vicki Lord Larson Undergraduate Research Fellowship.
The Kell Container awardee receives funding for a research project (faculty stipend, student stipend and supplies) and a $2,200 scholarship.
All Larson Fellowship awardees receive funding for a research project (faculty stipend, student stipend,and supplies) and a $1,750 scholarship.
The Kell Container Corporation Scholarship for Student-Faculty Collaborative Research recipient is Roy Cornett of Platteville. Cornett’s research project with Dr. James Boulter, professor of chemistry, Watershed Institute, is titled “Laser induced triboluminescence for continuous monitoring of respirable silica.”
This year the James R. Larson and Vicki Lord Larson Undergraduate Research Fellowship Award has been expanded. Instead of one award, there are now five awards in the following categories: College of Arts and Sciences: STEM; College of Arts and Sciences: non-STEM; College of Business; College of Education and Human Sciences; and College of Nursing and Health Sciences. The scholarship recipients are as follows:
The College of Arts and Sciences STEM recipient is Tyler Gonzales of Eagan, Minnesota. Gonzales’ project with Dr. Paul Thomas, professor of physics and astronomy, is titled “Numerical Simulation of Atmospheric Passage of Interplanetary Dust Particles.”
The College of Arts and Sciences non-STEM recipient is Allison Schwarz of Le Sueur, Minnesota. Schwarz’s project with Dr. Peter Hart-Brinson, associate professor of sociology/communication and journalism, is titled “Generational Change and the Rise of Religious ‘Nones.’”
The College of Business recipient is Guannan Tao of Fushun, China. Tao’s project with Dr. Jidong Zhang, assistant professor of accounting and finance, is titled “Do Foreign firms do worse in the U.S.? From Audit Delay evidence.”
The College of Education and Human Sciences recipient is Abby Wieser of La Crescent, Minnesota. Wieser’s project with Dr. Kathryn Mueller, assistant professor of communication sciences and disorders, is titled “Characteristics of Social Communication in Young Adult Offenders.”
The College of Nursing and Health Sciences recipient is Lindsey Jo Boehm of Eau Claire. Boehm’s project with Dr. Lorraine Smith, clinical assistant professor of nursing, is titled “Implementing an Educational Initiative on Electronic Cigarettes and Vaping.”
More information about the Kell Container Corporation Scholarship for Student-Faculty Collaborative Research and the James R. Larson and Vicki Lord Larson Undergraduate Research Fellowship is available online or by contacting Dr. Catherine Chan, executive director for research and sponsored programs, at chancw@uwec.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.