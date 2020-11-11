University of MN Extension is hosting a five-part webinar series for small Minnesota farms. The series will focus on various aspects of marketing your farm and its products. The webinars will take place from 9-10 a.m. on the dates listed below:
November 17: Facebook Live - Grow your social media following through simple, authentic to your farm videos with very little equipment needed.
November 20: Getting into a Farmer’s Market - Panel discussion with local Farmer’s Market Managers
November 24: Grant and Partnership Opportunities - If you have a great idea or a problem you would like to solve on your farm there is likely a grant or partnership available to help. We will explore the various options available to you! (Minnesota specific)
December 1: Knowing and Adapting to your Customer’s Needs - Your customers may be telling you more than you realize, we will explore to harness that information to make strategic changes. Guest Presenter: Carla Mertz from Iron Shoe Farm.
December 4: Agritourism and Farm Processes - Setting your farm up for success
These webinars will be held via Zoom. To register and find more information please visit z.umn.edu/Know2Grow. For questions, reach out to Adam Austing at 320-249-5929 or aausting@umn.edu, or Katie Drewitz at 320-255-6169 ext. 1 or wins0115@umn.edu.
