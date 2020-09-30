The American Red Cross is grateful to the Caledonia community for taking care of one another by donating blood at the Four Seasons Community Center on July 28. A total of 68 units of life-saving blood was collected. The goal was exceeded by 13 units including seven first time donors. For the first time, all appointment slots were filled and several potential donors were on standby.
The next blood drive in Caledonia will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. Already, 51 donors have scheduled appointments. If this trend continues, more staff will be available in the future.
The Red Cross is continuing to test for free all donated units of blood for COVID antibodies. This test assesses whether the immune system has responded to a past COVID infection, not if the virus is present. Plasma with COVID antibodies can be transfused to patients battling the virus. Results are usually available in two weeks on the donor’s Red Cross blood donor app. A positive result means possible exposure to the virus. These antibodies levels do decline over time.
During October, all donors across the country will be entered in a drawing. Five winners will receive an Amazon gift card worth $1,000.
Area blood drives include:
Oct. 5, Houston, 1 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Church
Oct. 6, Caledonia, noon to 6 p.m., Four Seasons Community Center
Oct. 7, Mabel, noon to 6 p.m., American Legion
Oct. 15, La Crescent, noon to 6 p.m., Event Center
Oct. 16, Spring Grove, noon to 6 p.m., Fest Building
