The Houston County Historical Society is happy to announce that the museum and research center are now open on a regular basis. 

The hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4. Appointments are suggested and mask and social distancing are still in place. 

Appointments for visits or research on other days may be arranged (507-725-3884)

If you have items to donate, bring them on Tuesday if possible.

The Society is looking forward to having normal business hours again.

The annual meeting of the Evergreen Cemetery Association will meet on Saturday, April 24, at 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia. Due to the CDC guidelines, capacity is limited. Please call President Carolyn Hollatz at 507-725-2040 for available spots to attend.

Load comments