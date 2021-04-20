The Houston County Historical Society is happy to announce that the museum and research center are now open on a regular basis.
The hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4. Appointments are suggested and mask and social distancing are still in place.
Appointments for visits or research on other days may be arranged (507-725-3884)
If you have items to donate, bring them on Tuesday if possible.
The Society is looking forward to having normal business hours again.
The annual meeting of the Evergreen Cemetery Association will meet on Saturday, April 24, at 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia. Due to the CDC guidelines, capacity is limited. Please call President Carolyn Hollatz at 507-725-2040 for available spots to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.