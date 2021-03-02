The School Board of Houston Public Schools is conducting a search for a new superintendent. The school board contracted with the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) to provide guidance and assist us with the search.
The school board met on February 23, 2021, to plan the search. Community and staff input regarding the superintendent search is now being requested, and a public survey is available for staff and community members to fill out beginning February 25, 2021 to March 16, 2021. All responses to the survey are anonymous, and MSBA will summarize and provide an overview of comments for presentation to the Board.
A link to the online survey was sent to parents, students and staff and is available on the Houston website (www.houston.k12.mn.us). Hard copies of the survey are also available at the Houston District Office (306 W. Elm Street, Door 1). Please return all completed surveys to the District office by March 16, 2021.
The application deadline for this position is March 31, 2021, and the new superintendent will begin work in the district on July 1, 2021.
