The Houston Nature Center, 215 W. Plum St, Houston, MN, will host a reading of best-selling author Frederick Forsyth’s Christmas story “The Shepherd” on Saturday afternoon, December 21, at 2:000 p.m.
This short story tells the tale of a British Royal Air Force pilot flying a fighter jet from an airfield in Germany back to England late on Christmas Eve in 1957. While over the North Sea he loses all electrical power, communications and navigational systems. Desperate, low on fuel and only moments from being forced to ditch in the freezing waters below, it is certain that it may be the young flyer’s very last Christmas Eve.
How he lives to tell the tale is a powerful, wonderful story for the Christmas season. The conclusion is sure to raise holiday goose bumps!
Forsyth, the youngest pilot to ever serve in the RAF, wrote “The Shepherd” in 1976 as a Christmas gift for his wife. He is also the author of many best-selling thrillers including “The Odessa File,” “The Day of the Jackal,” “The Dogs of War” and others. “The Shepherd” has been broadcast on Canadian Broadcasting radio every Christmas eve since 1979
Frederick Beseler will be reading “The Shepherd.” He and his wife Jane recently retired and moved to Houston from La Crosse. Frederick worked 40 years in the commercial air conditioning industry as a technical, advertising and marketing communications writer/editor for Trane and Multistack. He is a private pilot and has written numerous articles on aviation history. He is a past member of the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame. Jane Beseler is the former executive director of the La Crosse County Historical Society.
