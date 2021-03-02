Houston County has received $367,594.71 from the State of Minnesota to be used for a business relief grant (and grant administration) for County businesses impacted by an executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of $302,195.00 in grant funds was awarded in the first round.
Round 2 launched on February 26, 2021. The application, program details, and instructions are available on the (EDA) website at https://houstoncountymn.com/covid-19/.
Apply today! The final deadline is Friday, March 5th at 4:30 p.m. or sooner if funds run out before the deadline.
Questions should be directed to Houston County EDA Director, Allison Wagner by e-mailing EDA@co.houston.mn.us or calling 507-725-5836.
