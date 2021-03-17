The USDA will purchase up to $1.5 billion of food through suppliers and farmers for its fifth round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program - more commonly known as the Farmers to Families Boxes.
Channel One Food Bank in Rochester will have a one-day Truck-to-Trunk event for Houston County on Friday, March 19. The truck will be in Caledonia at the Houston County Fairgrounds from 8-10 a.m., and then at the La Crescent Food Shelf from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
In addition, the La Crescent Food Shelf is distributing these boxes each week in March. We are fortunate to receive the weekly boxes through the Hunger Relief Federation of WI and Hunger Task Force of La Crosse. The upcoming weekly distributions in La Crescent are Thursday March 18, and Friday March 26, at 4:30 p.m.. La Crescent Food Shelf is located at 436 S. 6th St. in La Crescent, MN.
We are glad to receive these boxes for our community members, and this will be our largest distribution on March 18th and 19th. We hope to reach many individuals or families that may have not heard about this federal program.
The food boxes are for anyone - there are no income guidelines - the point is to get good food out to families affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.
The contents can vary but include fresh produce, 1 gallon of milk and some other dairy products, and some cooked meat items.
Dates and times are:
La Crescent Food Shelf, March 18, 4:30 p.m.
Caledonia Fairgrounds, March 19, 8 to 10 a.m.
La Crescent Food Shelf, March 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
La Crescent Food Shelf, March 26, 4:30 p.m.
Please note: The 4:30 p.m. distributions run until all boxes are gone.
