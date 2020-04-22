Nominations from county residents are now being sought for the 2020 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award for Houston County.
The award recognizes outstanding senior citizens (one male and one female) who have contributed their time and talent to benefit their community after reaching the age of 65.
The person nominated must be 70 years of age by June 1, 2020. They will be honored at the Houston County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Nomination forms must be submitted to the local fair board by July 1, 2020.
Additional information and/or official nomination forms are available by contacting Kristi Molling at 507-458-0002.
The nomination forms and eligibility criteria are also available online at mnstatefair.org. Click on the “Recognition Programs” link at the bottom of the home page.
Houston County has many outstanding volunteers. Let’s show our appreciation by nominating a senior for this honor.
