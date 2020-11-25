252 grant applications were received. Houston County allocated additional dollars so that all eligible grant applicants could be awarded. 242 grants were awarded for a total of $1,157,166.36 in grant funds.
On July 14, 2020, the Houston County Board of Commissioners allocated $1,130,000 of County CARES Act Funds to be disbursed to small businesses (50 or fewer employees and $5 million or less in annual revenue) in the form of an economic development relief grant to partially reimburse the cost of business interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic due to mandatory shutdowns, restrictions, lack of business, or lost revenue as a result of the pandemic.
La Crescent Township also allocated funds towards this program. 252 grant applications were received. Houston County allocated additional dollars so that all eligible grant applicants could be awarded. 242 grants were awarded for a total of $1,157,166.36 in grant funds.
The Houston County CARES Business relief grant was launched in August and the final deadline to apply was October 30, 2020. The grant was open for three rounds with each round broadening the grant terms so that more businesses could apply. Eligible Houston County businesses included registered or licensed state businesses in good standing, non-profits with a physical brick and mortar building, sole proprietors who provided a schedule C tax return, and farmers who filed a schedule F tax return.
