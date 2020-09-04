The Houston County Board of Commissioners have allocated $1,130,000 of County CARES Act funds to disburse to small businesses (50 or fewer employees and $5m or less in annual revenue) in the form of an economic support grant. La Crescent township will also be allocating funds towards this program.
126 applications were received in the first round of grant applications, and funds still remain! The grant program has now been broadened to include more businesses. Eligible Houston County businesses include registered or licensed state businesses in good standing, non-profits with a physical brick and mortar building and at least one paid employee, and sole proprietors who can provide a schedule C tax return.
To be eligible for grant funds businesses must provide one of the following with their grant application: proof that the business is a state registered business and in good standing, proof of a state license for the business, proof of non-profit status, or schedule C tax form (for sole proprietors).
To see if your business is eligible and apply please go to https://houstoncountymn.com/covid-19/ for application, program details, and instructions.
Questions should be directed to Houston County EDA Director, Allison Wagner by e-mailing EDA@co.houston.mn.us or calling 507-725-5836.
