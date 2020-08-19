The Houston County Board of Commissioners have allocated $1,130,000 of County CARES Act funds to disburse to small businesses (50 or fewer employees and $5m or less in annual revenue) in the form of an economic support grant. 

To apply please go to https://houstoncountymn.com/covid-19/ for application, program details, and instructions.

Questions should be directed to Houston County EDA Director, Allison Wagner by e-mailing EDA@co.houston.mn.us or calling 507-725-5836.

