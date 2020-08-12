The Houston County Board of Commissioners have allocated $1,130,000 of County CARES Act funds to disburse to small businesses (50 or fewer employees and $5m or less in annual revenue) in the form of an economic support grant. This grant program will officially be launched on Friday, August 14, 2020.
On August 14, 2020 the application, program details, and instructions will be available on the (EDA) website at https://houstoncountymn.com/covid-19/.
Questions should be directed to Houston County EDA Director, Allison Wagner by e-mailing EDA@co.houston.mn.us or calling 507-725-5836.
