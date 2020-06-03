Betsy the cow is distraught! She has not just lost one, but four of her precious cowbells. She is asking for help to find them.
The four bells were lost in four different locations in Houston County: one on the Houston County Fairgrounds in Caledonia, one in the Spring Grove Trollskogen Park, one in the Houston City Park and one in the La Crescent City Park.
Betsy is offering a cooler full of dairy products worth $50 to each person who finds and returns a cowbell.
Visit the Houston County American Dairy Association’s Facebook page during the week of June 1 - June 5 for clues to help find the bell that Betsy lost on the Fairgrounds.
Anyone locating the bell should call the phone number found inside the bell and the dairy product reward will given on the return of the bell.
Similar clues will be given to help retrieve the following lost bells:
June 8-12, Houston City Park
June 15-19, La Crescent City Park
June 22-26, Spring Grove Trollskogen Park
So please be a “dairy” good friend and search high and low for one or all four cowbells. Betsy will be “udderly” grateful!
