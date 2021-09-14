HACS, the Houston Area Cancer Support group, held its annual fundraiser weekend on July 10 and 11th in Houston, MN.
A live and silent auction was held on the 10th at the Houston Hoedown Fest grounds and a biscuits and gravy breakfast, sponsored by the Houston Lions, was held on Sunday, July 11 with all proceeds going to the cancer support group. With auction, breakfast, and financial donations, this year’s fundraiser weekend raised $22,366 for additional support.
Houston Area Cancer Support, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit since its organization in 2011, has provided support to 53 residents of the City of Houston and the townships of Houston, Money Creek, Yucatan, Sheldon, Union & Mound Prairie in the amount of $91,171 along with $30,000 in support to Mayo Medical Health System and Gundersen Health System for cancer research.
In 2020, we provided $7,624 in support to 5 clients and in 2021, so far, we have provided $7,167.76 in support to 8 clients.
The services provided include but are not limited to; fuel cards, groceries, medical bills, utilities, snow removal, lawn mowing, house cleaning, funeral expenses, etc.
The Houston Area Cancer Support wishes to thank everyone locally and in the surrounding communities for their support to make this cause possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.