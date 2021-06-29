Ed Chapman, the Caledonia Balloon Rally’s Balloonmeister for the last 10 years, will conduct free crew training classes during the next three months. 

“It’s important to keep the Rally’s perfect safety record intact,” said Chapman, an Inducted Member of the Minnesota Aviation Hall of Fame, “and having qualified crew members assisting our pilots helps immensely. While most pilots travel with a crew chief, extra crew to assist with inflation and deflation procedures helps to protect the balloon fabric and the safety of bystanders.”

Chapman plans to have one session of about two hours in July, one in August and one in September. To register for a class, send an email with your name to stormy105@gmail.com and indicate what works best for you: a weekday evening or a Saturday.  Please include a contact phone number!

