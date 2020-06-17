This summer, hunt for treasure in Hokah! Each week, mascots will be hidden in different businesses.
Weekly photos of the mascot’s location will be published in this newspaper and on the Hokah Library’s Facebook page. Whoever finds the hidden mascot in each business will be awarded prizes for both adults and kids.
As part of the Hokah Library’s summer reading program, participation in the treasure hunt will also earn a square on the library’s summer bingo cards.
These cards are available at the library, and those who get a bingo on their card will receive a prize and become eligible for the library’s craft party at summer’s end.
Kids can earn additional bingo squares by attending outdoor storytime in the Hokah City Park each Thursday at 11:30 a.m., beginning June 18, 2020.
There is no limit to the number of bingo cards completed per person. For additional information, please call the Hokah Library at 507-894-2665.
