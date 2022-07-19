The Helping Hands Giveaway is an event that has been held at the Caledonia United Methodist Church, 308 N. Kingston for the last 12 years. This year it is being held Thursday, Aug. 4 from noon to 7 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The goal of this event is to provide backpacks, school supplies, bedding, towels, clothing, and other household items to those in the county who could use a helping hand. Donations of gently used clothing, bedding, money, and other items for the event can be made by dropping them off at the Caledonia United Methodist Church the morning of July 31 or Aug. 1-3 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations of time to set up, work the event, and take down are also appreciated.
Backpacks and school supplies will be available as long as they are available. Clothing and household items for people of all ages will be available. We ask that people take what the need and need what they take. After noon on Friday, Aug. 5, people are welcome to take as much as they would like. There is a free will donation for those that would like to support the program.
This event is sponsored by the Caledonia United Methodist Church, Trinity Lutheran church in Spring Grove, and other people in the community who spend many hours seeing that the event goes on. Without the support of the community, this event would not be able to happen. Several local businesses have also provided support for this event.
If you have questions or would like to help in any way, please call the church 725-2815 or Terry at 507-450-573.
