Have you ever wondered how to get grant funding for your farm? Are you interested in hearing from producers who have successfully marketed their products directly to consumers? Are you considering starting a business but need some legal help?
The “Growing Stronger Together” FREE webinar series is a new initiative in partnership with Houston County EDA and CEDA’s Harvest Entrepreneur Network program.
The series aims to provide practical information for farmers throughout the state of Minnesota and beyond.
We know farmers are very busy and we hope this series will be able to provide actionable insights to help grow their businesses.
Friday, July 17 from 10-11 a.m.
Ask a Lawyer: Navigating the Legal Structure of Your Business with Rachel Armstrong, founder and Executive Director of Farm Commons
Setting up the right business structure for your farm or business can seem daunting. The truth is that it’s quite straightforward and we’ll show you how!
We will walk through the options and decision-making factors, recognizing that each owner will make the decision that works for them.
Stick around for the checklist of steps to make sure the benefits of an LLC or corporation are there for you when you need them. Wondering what an operating agreement is for? That’s on the agenda, too.
Farming in Tough Times with Emily Krekelberg of the University of MN Extension
With low commodity prices, high debt loads, and challenging weather in recent years, farmers are experiencing a high amount of stress.
In this session, Emily reviews the nature of farm stress, discusses how to identify stress, provide strategies for communicating with stressed individuals, and review available resources.
This session is for anyone who has ever thought, “I should say something, but I wouldn’t know what to say.”
Direct Marketing for Farmers with Lisa Klein, of Hidden Stream Farm and Dover Processing, Sara George of D & S Gardens and Market Manager for Red Wing, and Wabasha Farmers’ Market, and Rachelle Meyer of Wholesome Family Farms
This event featured several farmers who have successfully marketed their products directly to consumers, as well as other channels such as restaurants, groceries/co-ops, and other wholesalers.
Panelists shared what has worked and what hasn’t, and how their marketing strategies have changed over time.
Grant Money for Farmers: How to Maximize Funding to Grow Your Business with Kristine Jepson, farm business owner, grant proposal writer, and SBDC consultant
Participants learned about grant programs available to farms and how to identify products and projects within their business that may be eligible for funding. Topics included common application requirements, deadlines, and best practices. Recorded session Coming Soon.
Farmers Get Creative During Pandemic with Megan Roberts of the University of MN Extension and Ryan Brixius of the US Department of Agriculture
A conversation about the current state of agriculture during a global health crisis, learn about resources to offset any negative impact, and dream about creative solutions for the future. Recorded session coming soon.
These workshops are free thanks to the generous support of the MN Dept of Employment and Economic Development, the Southern MN Initiative Foundation, and Merchant’s Bank.
