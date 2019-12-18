By Rebecca Paulson, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, Houston County
The Houston County 4-H 100 Year Committee is asking for the public’s help to find the oldest living 4-H member in Houston County. This is another great way that Houston County 4-H plans to celebrate the rich history that it’s had over the last century. The oldest living 4-H member will be recognized in the upcoming months. It’s also hoped that a story or two can be heard from when this person was in 4-H. If you know of someone who would qualify, please contact the Houston County Extension Office at 507-725-5807 by Friday, February 14th.
