By Deb Wray
Houston County Historical Society
The Houston County 4-H Program is celebrating 100 years being active in the county this year, 2020. The following information was gathered from a 1958 pageant detailing the early development of club work in Houston County.
In the early 1900s there was a movement to start Boys and Girls Clubs. The vision behind the clubs was that educating the youth would create better citizens and better farm practices when these youth became adults. These clubs eventually transformed into what we know as 4-H Clubs today.
T.A. Erickson was raised in Douglas County, Minnesota and is known as the founder of 4-H in Minnesota. He started out as a rural school teacher and by 1902, he was the Douglas County Superintendent of Schools.
It was his wish to improve the school curriculum for rural students and one way he did this was to host agricultural contests and school fairs. Students would bring in garden produce, baking, or sewing they had worked on at home. These contests expanded into county wide contests.
This idea caught on and the Agricultural Extension work at the University of Minnesota (which had started in 1909) was expanded in 1912. They asked T. A. Erickson to be part of the U of MN Extension program and work with Boys and Girls Clubs across the state.
Then in 1914, the Smith-Lever Act passed Congress and Club work was officially made a part of the Agriculture Extension Program. This provided the three way sponsorship from federal, state, and county governments. T.A. Erickson went on to serve as the state leader of the Boys and Girls Clubs for 28 years.
In Houston County, as well as a few other southern Minnesota counties, efforts to promote the clubs was through the county school superintendents.
Georgina Lommen, a superintendent from Houston County, was instrumental in this. She even traveled to St. Paul in 1914 to train rural school teachers in club work.
The students would choose a project of their choice to work on and then write an original story about the project. These were exhibited at their schools and then at the county fair.
In 1910 the Boys and Girls Fair was part of the Farmer’s Institute & Industrial Contest at Houston.
Over the next two years, exhibits were shown in Caledonia in vacant store buildings. Local citizens and businesses sponsored the prizes. The winning exhibits were sent to the Minnesota State Fair. The young people who went to State Fair stayed at the University Farm Dormitories. Georgina Lommen was the supervisor of these dormitories.
The entrance of the U.S. into WWI ended the club activity at the state fair as the University farm dormitories were used for military encampments.
After the war, a few activities restarted in 1919 and by 1922 there was a real push to get the Boys and Girls Clubs going again. In July 1923, Houston County hired W. D. Stegner to work with the Boys and Girls Clubs and memberships started to grow. The longest running club in the county, the Portland Prairie 4-H Club, organized on December 12, 1923 with nine members.
The number of project choices continued to grow including corn, beef, market hogs, dairy calf, dairy demonstration, purebred guilt, colt, sewing, bread baking, canning, lamb, alfalfa, thrift, health, poultry, orchard and garden.
Most of these are self-explanatory but perhaps less self-explanatory is what was required in the thrift project. Promoted by the Russel Milling Company, this project offered a trip to the girl who made the three best articles from flour sacks.
Many club projects were promoted by companies or businesses, service clubs, livestock associations, newspapers and individuals.
In 1925 the first 4-H floats appeared when it was announced the clubs would be included in the Farm Bureau Parade at the county fair. The announcement stated that, “An attempt will be made to show the work being done by the use of banners and stunts.” This was thought to be the first time the 4-H emblem was used in the county. The members wore green and white caps with the 4-H emblem of the four leaf clover, each leaf with the letter H symbolizing Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. Houston County had the first prize float at the state fair in 1928.
Lake Como in Hokah was the location for the popular 4-H Club Camps started in 1927. The camp ran for three days; 165 boys and girls attended the first year. There was a peninsula into the lake with a large pavilion where the members gathered. The girls slept in the pavilion and the boys slept in a large tent pitched on the east side of the lake. The days were filled with project work, daily chores to run the camp, sports, swimming, fishing, skits, silent movies, group singing and music from the 4-H band under the direction of County Agent Lyle Churchill.
In 1928 a horse barn on the fairgrounds was converted to house the club exhibits. In 1929, there were 10 club booths included in the exhibits. A notable booth from 1952 was when the Cushion Peak Echoes earned grand champion booth at the state fair with the theme, “Sew and Save the 4-H Way.”
A memorable moment in the Dairy Demonstration project occurred in 1928 with two Spring Grove club members, Melvin Haugland and Carlton Nelson. They placed first at the Minnesota State Fair and represented Minnesota at the National Dairy Show in Memphis, Tennessee in October of that year. Nine cars of Minnesota 4-H members and leaders drove to Memphis to cheer them on. They competed with teams from 24 states and placed first! They were awarded gold medals and gold watches. Their coach was County Agent Churchill.
Francis Brady was County Agent from 1937-1944 and under his leadership club activity thrived. County and club activities were added through the years including: Achievement Day, Style Review, Club tours, Play Day, Radio Speaking Contest, Share the Fun Skit Night, Good Grooming Contests, Key Awards and the Cup Award, to name a few.
The first 4-H Food Stand opened in 1937 to help raise funds. During WWII there was the Milkweed Project which involved collecting milkweed pods to use in life jackets.
County clubs competed with each other to earn the highest score on the achievement chart. In 1954 the Newhouse Norsemen earned the Minnesota Club of the Year award.
There were fifteen organized clubs in 1928 with 10 more in the process of organizing. The earliest list had twelve named clubs: Black Hammer Swifters, Spring Grove Hustlers, Union Sunbeams, Red Hot Scooters, Rainbow Bluebirds, Sheldon Out to Win, Butterfield Workers, Champion Racers, Newhouse Can’t be Beat, Champion Workers, Portland Prairie, and Brownsville Busy Bees.
4-H clubs have enriched the lives of many youth and adults in Houston County through the years. Thank you to all the county agents, teachers, businesses, organizations and individuals who made it happen.
