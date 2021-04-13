April means that Spring has officially begun! The slowly warming days and rain showers of April are already bringing greening grass and budding trees. For many this is a welcome sign of changing seasons and a chance to get outside and enjoy the warmer days.
In these changing seasonal days, some people may wonder what steps to take to make a positive change in their own lives.
People may feel overwhelmed with how to find help in coping with depression, anxiety, anger, parenting, or marital stressors.
They may wonder who to contact to find assistance with finding mental health counselors and how to start this process.
Great Rivers 2-1-1 has supportive, non-judgmental, and empathic staff members who are happy to listen and provide information and referrals for finding counseling and other supports.
Great Rivers 2-1-1 is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is a great source of referrals for anyone who needs assistance or support. If you or someone you know could use help dial 2-1-1 anytime.
The Simply Dial 2-1-1 * Get Connected, Get Answers column is provided by Great Rivers 2-1-1, an information & referral and crisis line service. Professionally trained staff can answer your questions about local, statewide, and national resources and can assist you with all kinds of life situations and challenges.
Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Free and Confidential
Serving Western Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeastern Iowa
Simply dial the three-digit telephone number 2-1-1 or (800) 362-8255 to learn more
Language Interpretation
Chat with us or Text your zip code to 898211 or visit www.greatrivers211.org
