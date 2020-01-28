Glynis Ann Lloyd Myhre, 67, of Spring Grove, Minnesota died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Mayo Health Systems in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
Glynis was born December 3, 1952 in Montrose, Scotland to George and Mary Lloyd. She was always proud of her Scottish heritage and Scotland held a special place in her heart. She came to live in the United States on September 21, 1973. Her son, Larry, was born May 1, 1973. He was her pride and joy, and was so very proud of him and the man he had become.
Glynis is survived by a son Larry of Caledonia; special friends Darla and Mark Stevens of Spring Grove; and two nieces, six great nieces, a great nephew, two great-great nieces, and a great-great nephew, all of Ludowici, Georgia.
Glynis’s wishes were to be cremated and have her remains returned to Scotland where she will be buried with her parents, sister, and grandparents.
Memorials are preferred to ABLE, 1004 Loeffler Ave., Caledonia, MN 55921.
