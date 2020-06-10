By Debra Zillmer
Houston County University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Intern
To prevent the spread of this Garlic Mustard, which is detrimental to our forest understory health, destruction is necessary.
Destruction includes physical removal or eradication in place depending upon the setting. A successful program will require a commitment of several years to make an impact.
The ideal time to remove the plants is prior to flowering. This means eradication of first year rosettes in the fall prior to overwintering or in the very early spring to eliminate the second year stems.
This can be done by hand pulling, controlled/prescribed burning or by use of an herbicide in the late fall or very early spring while native plants are still dormant.
If herbicides are to be used, check first with your local University of Minnesota Extension Agent (http://www.extension.umn.edu/offices), co-op or landscape care expert for assistance and recommendations.
If plants are to be removed after flowering begins, they must be both pulled and bagged. Flowering plants can continue to set seeds for a few days following removal from the soil (Figure 1). This occurs due to energy still available in the taproot. Therefore, pulled plants should not be left on the ground.
Effectively removing Garlic Mustard by pulling involves getting the full taproot out. The root has a corkscrew like appearance and easily breaks off during the pulling maneuver (Figure 2).
The plant should be grasped at the base, near the ground so the direction of the root can be assessed. (Figure 3).
Pull away from the direction of the root growth. If pulling on a sloped surface, work from the downhill side and pull away from the slope.
If the root breaks, it is necessary to dig it out or risk regrowth of another seed producing plant in the same season (Figure 4).
The roots of second year plants, can be amazingly wide and long. Hand pulling is much easier after a soaking rain.
If not flowering or laden with seeds, the plant can be cut with a weed trimmer or mower. All equipment should be cleaned prior to moving to an uninvolved area to prevent unintentional transport of previously deposited seed.
As stated, flowering plants need to be bagged prior to disposal. If there is a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) approved compost site in your region, it can be transported under cover and deposited there. Bag the plants and also cover with a tarp.
These MPCA approved compost sites must guarantee a sustained temperature of 131 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 days in order to destroy the seeds of invasive species. There are 100 of these sites in Minnesota.
Midwest Invasive Species Network (www.misin.msu.edu) contains a map and list of approved sites as well as other useful information.
Other alternatives include, bagging for years to promote decomposition. A tarp should be placed over the bags to prevent a breech allowing seeds to spread. Burning of the pulled plants is also an option, with careful attention to detail and burning regulations.
Prevention is a key part of diminishing spread of the long enduring seeds. When in Garlic Mustard affected areas, remove boots immediately after hiking or working, brush off the dog and wash tools and/or equipment.
Finally, it is possible to EAT garlic mustard as it is considered an herb. The Houston County Master Gardener’s website (www.houstoncountymastergardeners.com) lists some recipes. Also, search online for “Garlic Mustard Recipes.” You will find some tasty options. You can beat it and eat it!
For more in-depth information about this plant, check the Fire Effects Information System website (www.fs.fed.us).
