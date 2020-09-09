Stone Church and St. Peter’s Cemetery Association is planning a fundraising garage sale to cover the expense of lawn care and surveying the grounds.
All members of the cemeteries are invited to participate by donating items to sell and volunteering their time. Also, cash donations are welcome. Our goal is $12,000. The garage sale is planned for two days, Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19 and will be held at 306 S. Chase St., Houston, MN.
Members are anyone who has a relative buried there and all members of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church.
A Thrivent Action Team grant has been received to cover the expense of advertising. We are a 501c3 nonprofit association. Receipts will be issued for cash donations. Contacts for donating items, volunteering to help and making cash donations are: Royce Bergsgaard, 507-896-3682 or cell 507-450-4499; Cheryl Eaton, 507-896-3568; Wayne Runningen, 507-896-2448 or cell 507-450-0065; Denise Rostad, 608-632-0804; Patrick Forsyth, 507-896-3030; Eugene Lundak, 507-896-3468; or Le Roy Thompson, 507-313-0515.
