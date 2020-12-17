Farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs in rural Minnesota are invited to apply to join the Harvest Entrepreneur Network (HEN), a free technical assistance program led by Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA). 

Through HEN, CEDA’s professional staff will provide free, one-on-one coaching to help with everything from crafting business plans to writing grants to deploying strategies for marketing.

The HEN program also recently launched a number of free online resources, including recorded webinars on marketing, grant writing, and legal issues, as well as a new HEN Toolkit that covers many of the common issues agricultural entrepreneurs face.

To access these resources and apply for free business coaching and assistance, visit https://www.cedausa.com/agricultural-resources/. This program is made possible in part by funding from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

CEDA is a Minnesota-based nonprofit organization dedicated to innovative community development practices and business growth in small towns. To learn more about HEN or CEDA, please contact Courtney Bergey Swanson at courtney.bergey@cedausa.com or 507-251-9272.

