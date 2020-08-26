By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Houston County Food Shelf never stopped serving its clientele when the pandemic began in March, and now they’re ready to open the building back up with new guidelines.
Tuesday, Sept. 1 will be the first day registered clients and essential companions can be in the building to pick up what they need. Currently, 246 households use the food shelf.
Guidelines include all clients and staff wearing face coverings, hand sanitizer before shopping, a required no-touch temperature check and short verbal health screening and social distancing.
Additionally, no children will be allowed in the building, two clients can shop at a time with seating available for one additional client and if people choose not to wear a face covering, a pre-packaged food box will be available at the door.
Outreach Services Coordinator and Case Manager Michelle Vitse said the food shelf switched to pre-packaged food boxes once the building closed.
Clients were able to call in with a list of what they needed and staff put the items in a box to be picked up. That option is still available for folks who do not want to come into the building.
Vitse said while the food shelf hasn’t seen an increase in clients yet, they continue to see the need and the numbers do gradually increase.
What did increase was the brand new, weekly milk donation, thanks to Caledonia Haulers and the Houston County American Dairy Association (ADA). A weekly donation allows the food shelf to provide free milk to clients, Vitse said. Caledonia Haulers also donates other dairy products such as butter and cheese.
Donations are still welcome at the food shelf during the pandemic, and Vitse said to call before dropping off any donations. Donation days are generally Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Two other community events also helped the food shelf continue their mission.
The first was the Truck-to-Trunk event, which served 225 households. Anyone could attend the drive-up event, in which households received a protein box, veggie/produce box and milk/dairy box. The one-day event was sponsored by Channel 1 Regional Food Bank. No guidelines were required for the event.
The second event was the annual Open Your Heart challenge, which brought $8,304 to the food shelf. Those proceeds will be used to purchase food for the food shelf.
Vitse said the community support is a tremendous help to the food shelf.
“We’ve always known our Houston County communities are great,” she said. “During this time, they’ve really stepped up and continued to be awesome, so thank you.”
She also thanked the dedicated volunteers that help staff the food shelf and said it wouldn’t be able to operate without them.
Businesses and community members also stepped up with food donations and monetary donations as well. She gave a special thank you to Red’s IGA in Spring Grove for their continued support.
Food Shelf re-opening guidelines
• Only registered food shelf clients and essential companions will be allowed in the building,
• No children are allowed in the building.
• All clients and food shelf staff will wear face coverings.
• If you choose not to wear a face covering, a prepackaged food box will be given to you at the door.
• Hand sanitizer will be applied before shopping.
• A no-touch temperature check and short, verbal health screening is required.
• Social distancing of six feet from others will be observed
• We will allow two clients to shop at a time.
• Seating will be available for one additional client.
• Clients may opt to have a prepackaged box similar to what has been distributed over the past months. Prepackaged boxes can be picked up at prearranged times by calling the food shelf at (507) 725-3677.
If you have questions or would like to sign up for the food shelf, please call (507) 725-3677.
