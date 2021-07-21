Mainspring is pleased to announce that folk singer-songwriter Jerrike Mighelle will perform for the “Small Town Saturday Night Concert Series” on Saturday, July 24, at 6 p.m.
Jerrika Mighelle is from Eau Claire, WI, and is known for her singular vocals and folk sound. Mighelle released her first solo album “Like the Sea” in January of 2017.
This album has been described as a weighty and atmospheric gem, rife with raw emotions and existential longing. She has toured the midwest gaining attention for her haunting vocals and charming stage presence.
Her second album “Brightest Star,” released on February 24th, 2021, was written after the sudden passing of her beloved mother. This album is a culmination of the songs she wrote while trying to process this death, and also in an effort to reach her mother through the power of song. Jerrika’s love of music has spread to radio as she hosts her own show on ConvergeRadio.org called Tunes From the Womb.
Thanks to the support of generous local sponsors Caledonia Haulers and State Farm Insurance and a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, tickets are only $10/person or free for children 12 and under.
All concerts in this series are outdoors at the United Methodist Church lawn (308 N Kingston St., Caledonia) and start at 6:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased online at mainspringmn.org/programs or in person at The Wired Rooster (cash or check only).
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.
Mainspring is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing arts and cultural experiences to the residents and visitors of southeast Minnesota. More information can be found at http://mainspringmn.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.