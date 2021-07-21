By Kendra Waldenberger,
UMN Extension Ag Intern
The summer heat already has a negative effect on cattle, but pesky flies can add another layer of stress. Large fly populations usually stem from hot and dry weather. The drought-like conditions we have experienced this year increase the developmental rate of flies. Flies are irritants to cows and give them anxiety, reduce feed intake, and cause weight loss. Implementing fly management practices will help control the farm’s fly population, decrease anxiety, stress levels, and sustain cows’ efficiency.
To achieve a little relief, cattle will often switch their tails, stomp their feet, lick their backs, and gather in groups to try to keep flies off of them. Veterinarians have coined these anxious behaviors as “fly worry.” Cows fighting off flies will have decreased production, have an increased chance of disease transmission (pink eye especially), and a large fly population will even start to become a nuisance to humans.
One of the most common fly management techniques used by beef cattle producers are fly tags. The ear tags release an organophosphate compound or a pyrethroid embedded into the device that covers the entire coat of the cow. The efficacy of the ear tags is about 12-15 weeks. Planning out the correct timing of fly tag usage is critical as the flies can re-emerge during the end of the summer if used too early. The recommendation is to insert the tags when the number of flies would fit onto the palm of an adult hand on an individual cow. Removing the tags at the end of the season is crucial in preventing resistance against the insecticide.
Another popular option is pour-ons and sprays that kill the flies immediately. However, these options are not a lasting method as reapplication needs to occur every 7 - 21 days, depending on the weather and fly activity. This method requires more labor and may be a better fit for cattle cows that receive more human interaction.
Insect growth regulators (IGR) can be administered to cows through a lick tub or mineral mix in their feed. When the IGR is ingested it passes through the digestive system and is exerted. The IGR in the manure will then kill any developing fly larvae. However, the IGR has no direct effect on adult flies. IGR needs to be fed to cattle at least two weeks before the start of the fly season. One problem farmers will face is the inability to control each cow’s intake of these feed additives. If a cow does not consume enough of the IGR, the effectiveness will decrease. In addition, using IGR in feed requires little labor but can be costly.
Installing dust bags in an area cows pass through frequently is another strategy for fly control. The location of the dust bags is vital because if the placement is not a path that the cows must go through and is instead a voluntary walk-through area, the effectiveness decreases by around 50%. This method requires some labor as the bag needs to be checked for refills and repair the bags when needed.
There are many different methods to control flies. Finding the right fit may take some trial and error as no one solution will fit all herds. The location and what type of operation will play a significant role in what will work best. Implementing a few different management strategies is best when controlling fly populations and protecting cows’ efficiency.
