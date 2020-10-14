Anglers, you’re invited to weigh in on proposed special fishing regulations that, if adopted, would become effective next year. Most of the proposed changes are aimed at protecting and improving bluegill sizes by lowering bag limits on lakes in 26 counties.
You have a variety of input opportunities including virtual town halls, contacting an area fisheries office directly, attending an in-person meeting and commenting online. Read on for more about how to participate.
Virtual town halls
The DNR will be hosting four region-specific virtual meetings, and one statewide virtual meeting to cover proposals from all the regions.
Northeast: Oct. 7, Noon-1 p.m.
Central, southeast: Oct. 12, Noon-1 p.m.
Statewide: Oct. 13, 6-7 p.m.
South: Oct. 14, Noon-1 p.m.
Information about these meetings and how to register is available on the DNR website. The northwest town hall was Oct. 5, but if you missed that or can’t make any of the other region town halls, tune in to the statewide virtual meeting on Oct. 13.
Contact your fisheries office
DNR Fisheries has offices across the state and contacting these offices are a great way to connect about fisheries management work in your area. Find one near you and feel free to call or email about any upcoming regulation proposal through Oct. 25. And you can ask other fisheries questions all year long.
Attend an in-person meeting
Want to take a break from time on the water trying to meet a muskie and go to an in-person meeting?
Limited-attendance meetings are coming up this week and next in counties where the DNR is proposing regulation changes.
Per Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, indoor meetings will be limited to 10 participants at any one time. Outdoor meetings will be limited to 25 at any one time. Some meetings will be outside so please dress appropriately. Face coverings will be required.
There will be a statewide in-person meeting 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Shoreview Community Center in Shoreview. More details about all the meetings is available on the DNR website.
Comment on bluegill initiative
Do you have comments about the Quality Bluegill Initiative?
Most of the proposed regulation changes are aimed at protecting and improving bluegill sizes. You can share your thoughts about the initiative at mndnr.gov/sunfish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.