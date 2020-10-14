Anglers, you’re invited to weigh in on proposed special fishing regulations that, if adopted, would become effective next year. Most of the proposed changes are aimed at protecting and improving bluegill sizes by lowering bag limits on lakes in 26 counties.

You have a variety of input opportunities including virtual town halls, contacting an area fisheries office directly, attending an in-person meeting and commenting online. Read on for more about how to participate.

Virtual town halls

The DNR will be hosting four region-specific virtual meetings, and one statewide virtual meeting to cover proposals from all the regions.

Northeast: Oct. 7, Noon-1 p.m.

Central, southeast: Oct. 12, Noon-1 p.m.

Statewide: Oct. 13, 6-7 p.m.

South: Oct. 14, Noon-1 p.m.

Information about these meetings and how to register is available on the DNR website. The northwest town hall was Oct. 5, but if you missed that or can’t make any of the other region town halls, tune in to the statewide virtual meeting on Oct. 13.

Contact your fisheries office

DNR Fisheries has offices across the state and contacting these offices are a great way to connect about fisheries management work in your area. Find one near you and feel free to call or email about any upcoming regulation proposal through Oct. 25. And you can ask other fisheries questions all year long.

Attend an in-person meeting

Want to take a break from time on the water trying to meet a muskie and go to an in-person meeting?

Limited-attendance meetings are coming up this week and next in counties where the DNR is proposing regulation changes.

Per Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, indoor meetings will be limited to 10 participants at any one time. Outdoor meetings will be limited to 25 at any one time. Some meetings will be outside so please dress appropriately. Face coverings will be required.

There will be a statewide in-person meeting 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Shoreview Community Center in Shoreview. More details about all the meetings is available on the DNR website.

Comment on bluegill initiative

Do you have comments about the Quality Bluegill Initiative?

Most of the proposed regulation changes are aimed at protecting and improving bluegill sizes. You can share your thoughts about the initiative at mndnr.gov/sunfish.

