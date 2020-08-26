FFA parents

Daniel and Sheila Schroeder received the Honorary State FFA degree award. 

 Submitted

Daniel and Sheila Schroeder received one of the highest awards at the Minnesota State FFA Convention - “The Honorary State FFA Degree”

“Honorary membership—farmers, school superintendents, principals, members of boards of education, chapter advisors, teachers, staff members in agricultural education, business people and others who are helping to advance agricultural education and the FFA and who have rendered outstanding service, may be elected to honorary membership by a majority vote of the members present at any regular meeting or convention.” 

Each year, the Minnesota FFA Association recognizes the contributions of those who have made a significant impact towards the success of the membership and the organization.

