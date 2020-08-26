FFA state degree

Rebeckah Schroeder (left center) and Sydney Hendel earned the State FFA degree. 

 Submitted

Caledonia FFA members Rebecca Schroeder and Sydney Hendel were two of nearly 300 agricultural education students from across the state that were awarded the State FFA Degree during the second day of the 91st Minnesota State FFA Convention. 

The event was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic and included recognition presented by video on the Minnesota FFA YouTube page. 

To be eligible for the State FFA Degree, members must earn and invest at least $2,000 into their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE). 

Candidates must also complete a minimum of two years of classroom instruction in an agricultural, food and natural resources education program. 

The sponsor of the State FFA Degree charms presented to each member was Riverview, LLP. 

We are very proud of the accomplishments of these two members.

Load comments