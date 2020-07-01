Submitted
Community Spirit Caledonia is honoring the 2020 Caledonia Graduates with a small token by sharing their great Class Group Picture in appreciation for all they have accomplished as a class. It is posted in the Caledonia North Park for all to see, appreciate and enjoy. Take some time to visit the park or take your graduating senior there to spend some precious time together.
“Don’t Stop Believin,’“ their class song, is so appropriate and uplifting. We wish each and every one of you the very best; keep believing in yourself and all your future endeavors. Thanks for representing our great community. Congratulations Class of 2020 and Best Wishes!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.