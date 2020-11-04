Submitted
The Minnesota House has approved a capital investment bill that will fund needed construction projects across the state, including a number in Fillmore and Houston counties. State Representative Greg Davids (R-Preston) voted yes on the proposal. State Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) also voted yes. Above, Davids and Miller met with members of the Caledonia City Council and Public Works Department after the bill was passed. Caledonia will receive $7 million for the wastewater treatment project. “In my mind, the positives outweighed the negatives in this bill, which is why I supported it,” Davids said. “It’s good news for our communities that need the help with infrastructure projects.” From left to right is Casey Klug, Public Works Director; Randi Vick, council member; Craig Nelson, wastewater supervisor; Rep. Greg Davids; Adam Swann, City Administrator; Sen. Jeremy Miller; Stephanie Mann, City Finance; Eric Lynn, Engineer; DeWayne “Tank” Schroeder, Caledonia Mayor.
